Fall semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced.

Megan Durant, of Skiatook, made the president’s list, and Elizabeth Allen, also of Skiatook, made the president’s honorable mention list for graduates.

Additionally, Renae Rountree, of Sperry, was named to the vice president’s honorable mention list for graduates.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA, in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the vice president’s list had GPAs of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.