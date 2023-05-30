Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Zoe Treat, of Skiatook, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

Treat joins more than 2,000 additional Fulbright College students on the list at the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based school.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

“As we wrap up another remarkable academic year in Fulbright College, it’s such a pleasure to recognize Zoe for this spectacular achievement and for making Fulbright College and the University of Arkansas so incredibly proud,” said Kathryn Sloan, the college’s interim dean.