Leadership Oklahoma recently announced the election of its board of directors for the upcoming year.

LO serves as a statewide nonprofit committed to identifying, educating and connecting leaders to positively impact Oklahoma.

Rachel Hutchings, of Skiatook, was among several individuals across the state appointed to the organization. She was elected to the executive committee for the 2023-24 term.

"This exceptional group of leaders will bring their diverse perspectives and extensive expertise to our organization, furthering our mission to cultivate leadership and shape the future of Oklahoma," LO President and CEO Marion Paden said in a news release.

For more information about Leadership Oklahoma and its initiatives, visit leadershipoklahoma.com or call 405-848-0001.