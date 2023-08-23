Northwestern Oklahoma State University recently announced students who made the summer honor rolls.

Megan Durant, of Skiatook, was named to the graduate president’s list at the Alva-based campus.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all A’s, or a 4.0 GPA in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.