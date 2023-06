Jack Ferrante, from Skiatook, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering dean's list for the 2023 spring quarter.

Ferrante is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."