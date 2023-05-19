This year’s graduating class includes 235 students. Almost half of the graduates will attend college or career tech programs and the other half will enter the workforce. Five percent of the students will enlist in the armed forces.

“We try to remove as many barriers as possible before students even enter the classroom to increase their likelihood of graduating,” ISOK Head of School Jennifer Wilkinson said. “It’s a testament to our teachers, staff and students for putting in the hard work so they can transition to the next stage of their lives.”