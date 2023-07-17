Skiatook’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donations with Our Blood Institute.

Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus will provide blood needed to save local lives, which are often people rescued by firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Anyone who is at least 16 years old is encouraged to donate. All successful donors will receive a special edition Boots & Badges T-shirt and a choice of one free entry to Frontier City, Hurricane Harbor or Science Museum Oklahoma.

“Skiatook first responders see the daily need for blood firsthand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa, said. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are welcome.