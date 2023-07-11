The National Society of High School Scholars recently announced that Owasso student Jacee Grinsteinner has been selected to become a member of the organization.

The Society recognizes top scholars across the country who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

Grinsteinner, a Skiatook resident, has attended Owasso Public Schools since the second grade. She is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA and FCA (Fellowship Christian Scholars).

Not only is Grinsteinner an achiever in the classroom, she is also an outstanding athlete. She has played a high level of competitive softball for Owasso summer teams that includes a national title in Alabama in which she was named Defensive MVP.

She was also a competitive swimmer until eighth grade and was nationally ranked as a Triathlete No. 10 (No. 1 in Oklahoma for her age group). In February 2022, Grinsteinner took up lacrosse, which has led her to receive multiple collegiate offers. She currently plays for the Owasso Lady Rams and competitively for the Oklahoma Red Dirt.

“I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Jacee has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” NSHSS Cofounder and President James Lewis said in a news release.

“Jacee is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

NSHSS members like Grinsteinner automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership.