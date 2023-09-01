Skiatook Public Schools announced it is implementing new security procedures for varsity home football games due to the large number of people in attendance at these events.

The district’s decision to increase its safety measures comes in light of recent incidents at schools across Oklahoma.

Effective immediately, the following security procedures will be enforced at all home varsity football games:

1. Pre-K-5th grade students: These students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and remain in the stands unless visiting the restrooms or concession stands.

2. Middle school and high school students: All 6th-12th grade students must remain in the stands in their designated section unless visiting the restrooms or concession stands.

3. No reentry: Any person exiting the stadium will not be allowed to reenter.

4. Clear bags only: All attendees, including students, parents, staff and visitors can bring only clear bags to the game.

5. Increased security personnel