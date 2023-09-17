After two setbacks to start the non-district slate this season, Skiatook picked up its first victory on Friday night, hammering Hale 41-19 at Exchange Bank Stadium.

Ian Long led the way for the Bulldogs with 258 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. The Bulldogs finished with 311 yards on 48 carries.

Late in the first quarter, Skiatook logged the game’s first score through the air on James Thompson’s 24-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Orth.

After Hale narrowed Skiatook’s lead to 7-6 on Kortland Lowe’s 5-yard touchdown, Skiatook rattled off the game’s next 28 points to take firm control.

The second quarter featured two scores for Skiatook -- an 8-yard touchdown run by Long, and a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Adrian Havens.

In the second half, Long and Orth both added 1-yard touchdown runs.

Orth passed for 94 yards, and Thompson hauled in five passes for 72 yards for the Bulldogs (1-2).

Skiatook finished with 416 yards of total offense and averaged 6.7 yards per game against the Rangers (0-3).

“This was a good win for our team going into district,” Skiatook coach Vance Miller said. “Proud of our effort (on Friday).”

Up next for Skiatook is a game against top-ranked Wagoner to kick off District 4A-3 play Friday at Odom Field.