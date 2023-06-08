Skiatook police officers are better equipped to address the mental health needs of local citizens thanks to the use of updated technology.

The police department is continuing to partner with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services by utilizing state-issued iPads to help connect people in crisis to critical resources.

The announcement comes as part of ODMHSAS’ initiative to distribute thousands of iPads to law enforcement agencies and other organizations in communities across Oklahoma to support the ongoing cause.

“The tablet program has strengthened our relationships with … firefighters, emergency departments, schools, courtrooms and jails,” ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said in a news release.

“Also, by putting iPads directly into the hands of consumers with more intense needs, they have immediate access to crisis de-escalation, which greatly reduces the number of calls to both 911 and 988, and results in fewer hospitalizations.”

Skiatook PD received about 17 devices. It has participated in the program for the last several years.

Local officers can now instantly connect with a licensed mental health professional, psychiatrist, nurse practitioner or recovery support specialist through software called “MyCare,” backed by GRAND Mental Health, an Oklahoma-based Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The app also tracks, monitors and coordinates care needs, appointments and outcomes.

Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the renewal of her department’s partnership with ODMHSAS will provide a more seamless operation going forward.

“(GRAND) has brought professional mental health help to our calls of service by providing officers with iPads that connect individuals with the help they need with just a push of a button,” Okerson said.

“This approach is not only assisting officers on calls of this nature, but it’s truly changing lives with the ease of access to necessary resources in critical times.”

By performing mental health evaluations in the field, officers saved 258 days of non-stop driving, 354,322 miles of travel, $191,333 in mileage costs and $127,230 in officer time, according to a recent study conducted by GRAND.

The organizations also found that, in 2015, before implementation, 959 people in the multi-county pilot area were admitted for in-patient services. By 2021, this number had fallen to 66, representing a 93.1% reduction in the number of clients who could not be stabilized or provided services using the tablets.

“MyCare’s mission is to provide the mental and physical health care needed to the most vulnerable among us in the least restrictive environment possible,” Slatton-Hodges said in the release.

“By equipping both first responders and high-risk patients with the technology, and partnering with community mental health providers like GRAND, we are accomplishing that goal. Nearly 75% of all calls were served within callers’ communities, and that is what we want.”

ODMHSAS has expanded the MyCare technology statewide, with nearly 30,000 tablets now being used by a variety of agencies and organizations.

More information can be found at oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.html.