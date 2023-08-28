A Skiatook man has received a federal indictment, United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced Friday in the results of the August 2023 Federal Grand Jury B.

Michael Robert Brown, 32, a Cherokee citizen from Skiatook, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily harm in Indian Country.

Brown allegedly stabbed the victim in the head with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute.

Skiatook Police Department and the FBI are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mallory Richard and Stacey Todd are prosecuting the case.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.