Skiatook Journal staff writer Art Haddaway was recognized at the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2023 convention over the weekend.

Haddaway received third place for business story at the annual event, held June 9-10 at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee.

His award-winning article spotlights Kimberley Strunk’s passion for collecting and harvesting honey bee colonies, which has lent to a thriving operation, Skiatook Bee Supply, serving her hometown and other local communities.

His work was submitted among 1,550 entries from 77 Oklahoma news publications, all judged by members of the Hoosier State Press Association, based out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Skiatook Journal was also named a recipient of the OPA Perfecta Award, which honors newspapers that achieve 100% accuracy on advertising orders from Oklahoma Press Service in the calendar year.

Susan Ellerbach

Susan Ellerbach, former executive editor of the Tulsa World, was also honored at OPA’s convention, receiving the prestigious H. Milt Phillips Award.

Ellerbach earned a journalism degree from the University of Kansas before working at a group of Kansas newspapers, followed by the Tahlequah Daily Press and Tahlequah American.

In 1985, she joined the Tulsa World as a business reporter where she covered everything from real estate to politics. A decade later, she was named managing editor. She then made Tulsa World history when she was the first woman to be promoted to executive editor in 2014 where she remained until her retirement in 2020.

Ellerbach was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Woman of the Year Pinnacle Award from the City of Tulsa in 2014. More recently in 2018, she was named a Tulsa Press Club Media Icon.