Skiatook educator Danielle Dailey is passionate about her job.

“I teach in the best district,” she said. “We have great administration, great collaboration with other teachers, and just overall parent involvement is good.”

Dailey’s enthusiasm for her craft stems from 17 years of serving in the classroom at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary, which recently gained statewide acclaim for excellence in education.

SIE received an overall grade of an “A” on its 2021-22 report card, published by the Oklahoma State Department of Education Office of Accountability in April after a months-long delay caused by calculation errors that were revealed in December.

“We care about what we do,” said Dailey, who regularly engages with her students through interactive activities. “I think we’re a little competitive too, so that adds to it.”

SIE received B’s in academic growth, academic achievement and chronic absenteeism, which culminated in the school earning the totalized “A” — an accolade shared by only about 5% of public schools in the state.

SIE Principal Tim Buck echoed Dailey’s sentiments, citing both the school’s educators and unique curriculum as the catalyst for its recent achievement.

“We hire really good teachers,” Buck said. “We’ve put a strong focus on differentiating our instruction … so the kids who need the most help are getting the most help, and the kids who need some enrichment are getting some enrichment.”

One way SIE is carrying out these goals, for example, is through the use of WIN, or What I Need, which personalizes each student’s course work according to their specific needs.

This provides the site’s 330 pupils an opportunity to learn at their own pace by honing their individual skillsets in small- and large-group dynamics, all led by 32 staff who are strategically placed to serve those positions.

“I think it’s just the focus that all of our schools have put on collaboration amongst the teachers, sharing of best practices, sharing of data, helping each other out,” Buck said. “We’ve always had support from above. They know what we need and what can be effective and efficient.”

Skiatook Elementary Principal Christy White added: “It (SIE’s ‘A’ grade) is a really positive thing for our district, but it’s a more positive thing for our community. All of us being on the same team and understanding and working toward the same goal … I think is the secret.”

Skiatook High School and Newman Middle School both earned an overall B. No overall grades were generated for either Skiatook Elementary or Marrs Elementary.

Skiatook Public Schools outperformed the state in every category except for ELP and postsecondary opportunities.