A Skiatook firefighter participated in the Tulsa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Tulsa earlier this week.

First responders from around the Tulsa area, many of them participating as a crew, wore full gear as they climbed the equivalent of 110 floors Monday, Sept. 11, at First Place Tower.

Each participant was able to carry lanyards, each with a tag honoring a first responder who died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

Isaac Poteet with the Skiatook Fire Department joined other emergency personnel, including several from neighboring communities like Owasso, to commemorate the yearly event.

“Skiatook Fire Department is proud that firefighter Poteet represented us at the Tulsa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb,” Fire Chief Jim Anna told the Skiatook Journal.

“This annual event helps ensure that both current and future generations of the fire service honor the courage and commitment demonstrated by those who gave everything that day. It’s a fitting tribute for the sacrifice they made and a reminder to everyone about the risks our first responders take on a daily basis as they serve our communities.”

Skiatook Journal's Art Haddaway contributed to this story.