Ascension St. John hosted an EMS roundtable at its Owasso hospital on Tuesday, May 16.

Firefighters and emergency medical staff from across the region, including those from Skiatook, collaborated on how they can continue to improve their departments’ efforts in serving those in need throughout their respective communities.

“One of the key aspects of a hospital is the emergency room and how those patients get there,” Ascension Owasso President Hockmeyer said. “So the roundtable is about bringing our EMS providers together to discuss concerns and share best practices.”

The EMS personnel were from Owasso and Collinsville, along with Skiatook, Oologah, Talala, Mercy and Miller.

They analyzed the hospital’s market review, performance metrics, growth plans, ICU admission criteria and more, and also received and provided strategic feedback.

“The biggest benefit to the community is going to be coordination,” Hockmeyer said. “Because of these roundtables, (it’s) very clear on what type of patients that we’re able to handle in our hospital versus what patients would need to go to Tulsa for care.

“It’s taking the guesswork out of the equation. For example, the addition of the new ICU, we’re continuously evaluating those services, determining what we can add to it, and so this venue (the roundtable) gives everyone an opportunity to be on the same page.”

Ascension in January opened its $8 million ICU, located on the Owasso hospital’s third floor, which consists of four intensive care unit beds and 14 progressive care beds — an overhaul that offers Hockmeyer and his team an expanded space to work and house admitted residents.

The hospital on Tuesday also hosted Changxing Liu, MD, PhD, who discussed the important of surgical airway management.

Earlier this year, Ascension, in partnership with Encompass Health Corp., celebrated the grand opening of its new $26 million rehabilitation hospital near 86th Street and 129th East Avenue.

The 40-bed facility will provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.