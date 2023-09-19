The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 2023 Pioneer Days Festival, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 21-23.

Supporting sponsors include: American Bank of Oklahoma, Blue Bull Capital LLC, Community Cable & Broadband, Cox, RCB Bank and WeStreet Credit Union.

Contributing sponsors also include: Exchange Bank, First Baptist Church, Idle Time Creations, ONEGas, Osage Casino & Hotel, Osage County Tourism, Rob’s Auto Sale, Skiatook Museum, Solid Rock Soap Co. and Tallgrass Music Association.

Thursday’s schedule

of events:6-10 p.m.: Carnival at Central Park (unlimited ride bands $30 each)

6-6:45 p.m.: Thursday in the Park with FireLane under the Gazebo; 7-9 p.m.: USUAL SUSPECTS on main stage

Friday’s schedule

of events: 6-10 p.m.: Carnival at Central Park (unlimited ride bands $30 each)

Saturday’s schedule

of events:7:30 a.m.: 5K and fun run; Run the Rails at Osage Prairie Trail

8 a.m.: Seniors and golden couple’s breakfast

8 a.m.: Fly-in at Skiatook Municipal Airport; 10:30 a.m.: Car show

9 a.m.: Parade

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Carnival at Central Park (individual ride tickets until 6 p.m., arm bands 6-10 p.m.)

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Quilt show and self-guided museum tours at Skiatook Museum

10:30 a.m.: Golden couples recognition on main stage

10:45 a.m.: K-5 fishing derby at Central Park Pond (registration: 10:45 a.m., derby begins 11 a.m.)

11 a.m.: Pie-judging at Ace

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Pet contest at gazebo

12 p.m.: Announcement of pie contest winners at main stage

12:30-2 p.m.: Pie sampling at gazebo

1-2 p.m.: Concert at main stage

2 and 4 p.m.: Bluegrass pickin’ at gazebo

3-4 p.m.: Midnight Hollow at main stage

5:30 p.m.: Pop-up art contest at Skiatook Arts Center

7-9 p.m.: Concert featuring Thomas Martinez & Band at main stage