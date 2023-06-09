Rogers State University announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2023 semester.
Several Skiatook and Sperry students made this year’s lists at the Claremore-based school.
To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.
President’s honor roll
Skiatook: Dylan Davis, Sage Elzo, Danielle Hoffman, Cory Spotted Bear, Micaiah Stowe, Dakota Teel, Naomi White
Sperry: Emma Harlan, Caitlin Parker, Mary Trotnic
Dean’s honor roll
Skiatook: Shaylee Moser, Garrett Ringler, Barry Taylor, Angela Thurman
Sperry: Courtney Jo Bean, Wesley Beeson, Ashlynn Reynolds