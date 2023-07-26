Rogers State University senior Garrett Ringler spent the summer semester as an intern for Tulsa Area Biotechnology Education and Research Consortium.

Ringler, a native of Skiatook, is a senior majoring in biology with a medical/molecular biology option.

As an intern for TABERC, Ringler spent the summer conducting research focused on understanding how animals sense temperature changes. Much of Ringler’s research was facilitated in the lab of RSU Department of Biology Associate Professor and Department Head Jin Seo.

Ringler’s research culminated Friday, July 21, when he presented his findings at the Biomedical, Biological, Neuroscience, Physiology and Forensics seventh annual joint research meeting at OSU’s Center for Health Sciences. His presentation was titled “IRE1 Inhibits Heat-Mediated Body Fat Loss.”

The Tulsa Area Biotechnology Education and Research Consortium is a group devoted to developing bioscience research in Tulsa through multidisciplinary and collaborative approaches to undergraduate and graduate education and technical training.