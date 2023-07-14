Dan Walters, a former Skiatook police officer who currently works at the Owasso Police Department, is continuing to advance his law enforcement career.

Walters was recently promoted from the role of officer to sergeant at Owasso PD during a special ceremony at Owasso City Hall on Tuesday, July 11.

He was employed by Skiatook PD from October 2013 to July 2015 before joining the Owasso force that same month.

Walters and four other Owasso police officers underwent a 90-day study period and were interviewed and evaluated by members of the agency and their superiors.

In addition to working as a patrol officer, Walters has served as a police recruiter, field training officer and SWAT crisis negotiator. During his eight-year tenure at Owasso PD, he has earned many firearms proficiency awards, a Police Service Award, Life Saving Award and two Gallantry stars.

Prior to his employment in Owasso, Walters also worked as a reserve officer for the Collinsville Police Department from October 2007 to August 2014. He also served as a reserve officer for the Tulsa Auxiliary Police from July 2014 to April 2016.

Walters was officially promoted to sergeant on June 4 of this year.