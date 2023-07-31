Scott Bowman is as knowledgeable as he is passionate about collecting sports cards.

The longtime local basketball coach and entrepreneur can be found buying, selling and trading the four-cornered collectibles at Bowman Sports Cards in downtown Skiatook.

Bowman runs the small shop, located off of 2nd Street, which features thousands of athletic cards and memorabilia for area residents of all ages to peruse and purchase.

“It’s getting real popular again,” Bowman said of sports card collecting. “It’s a good hobby for fathers and sons or daughters and grandparents. It’s fun and you can make money.”

The 51-year-old Skiatook resident took up an interest in trading cards at an early age, which led him to open Bowman Sports Cards in 1990. He has since operated the business from different locations around town, including his current site, which he opened a year ago on Aug. 1.

“I’ve been selling this stuff for generations,” Bowman said. “Me and my buddies from around here bought cards and we grew up trading them, and then we starting going to shows and starting selling there.”

His store plays host to variety of merchandise that includes complete sets, vintage to new boxes, graded cards, sheets and albums, old wax packs, bargain bins and more. It also features posters, classic figurine and autographed baseballs, among other merchandise.

Bowman said he enjoys seeing new and regular customers alike come in to eye new deals and collections, including the randomized packages that he frequently restocks.

“I love to see people get good cards out of boxes,” he said. “We’ve had a Larry Bird autograph pulled out and some Patrick Mahomes No. 25s; just to see that they’ve made money on a card, it kind of gets them hooked.”

Bowman continues to carry that enthusiasm into his everyday life, including at home where he hopes his devotion to collecting sports cards will serve as a lasting legacy for his children.

“It’s been good for me,” he said. “This has always been just steady for me, been a good way to build my collection, keep getting more and more that I can pass down to my kids.”

Bowman Sports Cards is marking everything down in the store during its latest sale, Aug. 1-3. It is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. For more information, call 918-578-4901.