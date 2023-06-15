More than 30 Oklahoma Army National Guard engineers arrived at Pohakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 11.

Spc. Brayden Barton, of Skiatook, is among those soldiers assigned to the 3120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, who will be renovating the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s Camp Kilohana over the next few weeks.

Barton is serving as a carpentry and masonry specialist at the camp, which includes several cabins, outbuildings and a main lodge that he and his fellow Oklahoma National Guard members will be renovating.

“We’re here supporting the Innovative Readiness Training (program), and our community partner is the Girl Scouts of Hawaii. It’s an austere area in need of remodel,” Capt. Ryne Webster, commander of the 3120th and an Oklahoma City resident, said in a news release.

“This is one of the rare things we’re able to do that’s not on a military post. (Our community partners) pay for the materials, and my engineers get the specialty training we can’t find anywhere else.”

The Innovative Readiness Training program is an initiative that fosters collaboration between military units and local communities to generate value and cost savings for all participants.

Under this program, community partners provide necessary materials and basic services, such as facilities, while military units contribute highly trained personnel and essential training resources.

By partnering with the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, these citizen-soldiers’ efforts will focus on enhancing the camp’s infrastructure, improving recreational areas, and creating a safe and enjoyable environment for the campers.