Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Quick — name something that starts with the letter B that can transport a kid to all kinds of fun and exciting places.

If you said bicycle, you’d be right, but several young Sand Springs residents might have come up with a different word first — books.

With the help of the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the city’s two library branches — Charles Page on the north side and Pratt on the south — presented bicycles and helmets last week to four young readers, two from each site, who all completed the Tulsa City-County Library’s Summer Reading Program and then were selected randomly for the extra prize.

Throughout the library system, only Sand Springs’ two branches are able to provide the extra incentive, thanks to the generosity of the Women’s Chamber, which has for a number of years provided the funding for the bikes and helmets.

“The Women’s Chamber promotes literacy, so we are always looking for ways to do that,” said Teresa Smith of the chamber.

The Women’s Chamber oversees the Little Red Library boxes in town and is always in need of additional books for the boxes — for children as well as for adults.

And even though literacy is a chamber focus, Smith said, chamber members believe that kids should be well-rounded.

“We want these kids outside playing,” she said. “And then in quiet time, we read.”

Elijah Stokes, who will turn 11 on Thursday, said he was “very surprised” to win a bicycle, and he’s already following Smith’s sage advice by combining outdoor fun with time for reading.

Elijah, who lives in Sand Springs but will be starting the fifth grade at Holy Family Cathedral School in Tulsa this fall, said he reads at home all the time but that his subject matter gets him outdoors, at least figuratively, often.

“I like stuff that’s outside or that’s adventurous,” he said, adding that reading “is actually part of my chore list. I have to read for 30 minutes every day.”

Don’t mistake “chore” for “forced,” however; Elijah likes to read.

He said he read more than 20 books for the Summer Reading Program but doesn’t know the exact number because he lost count.

His favorite? The “Dragon Defenders” novel series, which follows the adventures of Flynn, Paddy, Briar and Beth as they try to protect their island paradise and the dragons that inhabit it from an evil boss.

Elijah said he wants to be a truck driver when he grows up, but that doesn’t mean he’s planning to turn his back on books; he’ll just switch to the audible variety.

He already has plenty of experience with audio books, thanks to his mother, Hollie Stokes, who teaches special education with a focus on math at Charles Page High School.

“We listen to a lot of audio books,” she said. “We listened to ‘Treasure Island,’ and we talk about it, and we pause the audio book and talk about, like, what do we think is going to happen next, and just things like that.”

Stokes said reading “has just been a part of our daily habits” and that Elijah and his three younger siblings, ages 9, 6 and 4, frequently see her reading, which helps get them excited about books.

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Garell has no problem getting excited about books.

Aaliyah, who will be a second-grader at Garfield STEAM Academy when classes begin next week, read 107 books for the library’s Summer Reading Program.

With that many books under her belt, it was hard to pick a favorite, she said, but she really liked “Pete the Cat,” which she said reminded her of her own furry companions — two dogs and two cats.

Windy Garell, who was on hand with her granddaughter for last week’s ceremony, said Aaliyah typically comes to the Charles Page Library with the Sandite Child Development Center.

“She likes to read,” Garell said. “She’s getting really good at it, and she seems to enjoy it.”