SAND SPRINGS — When Theodor Geisel got angry in 1969 that condominium developers intended to destroy cliff sides full of eucalyptus and cypress trees outside his window in La Jolla, California, he took the fight to the city’s planning commission and won.

But the burgeoning environmentalist wasn’t done. He wanted to shape the future. So Dr. Seuss, as Geisel is more famously known, crafted a book, “The Lorax,” in which the title character offers advice to future generations of readers:

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Barbie Jackson, the STEAM lab teacher at Limestone Technology Academy in Sand Springs, was struck by those words 21 years ago when she began reading Dr. Seuss books to second-graders. Now they have become her life motto.

“This quote speaks to the heart of what I am trying to achieve in my STEM program, specifically rearing, tagging and releasing monarch butterflies,” she said Friday, just before setting free 22 of the striking black-and-orange-winged insects — 14 male, eight female — into the skies above the Limestone playground to the joyful shrieks of the school’s student body.

“When my students understand that they can, in fact, make an impact on something as small as a monarch butterfly, then they are that ‘someone’ who can make a difference in the world,” she said.

Fifth-grader Georgia Wagers is all about experiencing that impact firsthand.

“I think it’s super cool that Mrs. Jackson does all this, because we get to see it and experience it,” she said after Friday’s release. “It’s just so cool because we get to see all of these butterflies being freed, and we get to see some of them form in their chrysalises and emerge.

“It’s just amazing.”

The easy lesson there, Georgia said, is simply that “we need to protect the monarchs.” But the bigger lesson, she said, is that anyone can do something to help.

“I think it would be helpful to plant a garden, maybe plant some milkweed, and if you find any monarchs, just make sure they’re doing OK,” she said.

But Georgia also loves the fact that Limestone’s participation in the multinational Monarch Watch tagging program allows her to keep tabs online on some of the butterflies she has seen develop and then fly free.

“It’s really cool because we get to see certain ones — because they have the tags — she (Jackson) lets us know if they make it to Mexico. So it’s really cool if we remember a certain one by its number. It’s really amazing.”

Jackson and her students began preparing for this day last spring by planting pollinator-friendly plants — including plenty of milkweed, the only plant monarch caterpillars eat — in the school’s monarch waystation.

Jackson tends to the garden over the summer, when some monarch butterflies lay eggs that hatch and become fat, colorful caterpillars.

Shortly after students return to school in the fall, they round up the caterpillars and put them in large, tight-mesh cages with a bountiful supply of tasty plants.

The caterpillars form chrysalises as part of this pupal stage, when the metamorphosis from larva to adult is completed. After 10 to 14 days, they emerge from their chrysalises as adult monarch butterflies, ready to be tagged and set free to begin the journey south for the winter.

This fall migration to their overwintering grounds in the Oyamel fir forests of central Mexico is part of a nearly 3,000-mile journey that began in the species’ northern breeding grounds along the Canada-U.S. border.

If you’re thinking, though, that Oklahoma is just a flyover state, you might want to think again.

“Oklahoma is in the direct path of monarch migration to Mexico,” Jackson said. “Our yards and green spaces are perfect places for pollinator gardens so monarchs can rest and fuel up for their miraculous journey.”

And perhaps while they’re here, they can teach us something, too.

“Monarch butterflies share the same habitats as other pollinators. These pollinators make it possible for fruits, vegetables and herbs to reproduce and grow, providing vital food sources for animals and humans,” Jackson said. “Since monarchs are an indicator species, their decline in numbers indicates the health of other pollinator populations, which directly impacts human food systems.

“Many of our fruits, vegetables and nuts are reliant upon pollinators for their production. In fact, without these species, 70% of plants would be unable to reproduce or provide food,” Jackson said. “The health of pollinators is directly linked to food security.”

This winter, when her students have moved on from monarchs to another lesson, Jackson herself will travel to the butterflies’ winter home deep in Mexico. Although she is excited for the once-in-a-lifetime trip — funded by the Medal for Excellence in Elementary Teaching award she received from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in May — she’s not the only one.

Georgia said Jackson’s trip will be “an amazing opportunity, and I feel like she’s going to teach us a lot about that and it’s going to be a very great learning opportunity for us.”

But on Friday, that January trip was on the back burner while all thoughts were focused on the joyous yet poignant moment at hand.

After so many weeks and months of preparation and nurturing, releasing the butterflies can be an emotional experience, Jackson said, adding that the students become very attached to their insect friends.

The release “is emotional, because the kids get to see the life cycle, and it’s real for them because we have some (butterflies) that don’t make it,” she said. “But they get to see the process.

“The kids this morning, they were naming them. I’ve named them,” she said, adding that Georgia had made special note of butterfly No. 502, saying, “I’m going to see if that one makes it.”

