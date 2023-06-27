Shop-local efforts tend to be a feature of the winter holiday season, but in fact, the summer doldrums might just be a better time for an event such as the Weekend of Local campaign, planned for July 14-16.

The three-day Weekend of Local initiative is spearheaded by the Independent Shopkeepers Association, a 501©(6) nonprofit organization with a goal of supporting local shops in Oklahoma.

“Any type of promotion or event that gets people excited about shopping local is good for our businesses and our community,” said Amanda Wion, president of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce. “As we all know, shopping local supports locally owned, family-owned businesses and brings economic growth for our community impacting more than just our small businesses.”

But Wion said chamber members have told her that the summer months can be slower months for businesses because of school being out and family vacations, among other reasons.

“So having a promotion like this specifically during July can hopefully encourage people to get out, shop and spend their dollars in Sand Springs,” she said.

Wion said the chamber plans to get behind the effort by showcasing it in its newsletter and on social media and also recently emailed members to encourage them to sign up as participating businesses.

“As a chamber, we also had the opportunity to sign up as a partner for this program, so we can also get information about the promotion and push it out to our members and other businesses appropriately,” she said. “Since this is a new event for us to be a part of here in Sand Springs this year, my plan is to continue to promote it to our businesses and share if any of our businesses do participate.”

Wion said she’s had only a few inquiries about the promotion so far but expects more interest as the word gets out.

Although she doesn’t have a particular goal in mind in terms of numbers of participants, Wion said she hopes to have “some type of representation from Sand Springs on the master list.”

“Since Weekend of Local has its own page and its own website, they list out all the participating businesses in communities that are participating, so it would be great to be able to have our name out there to say that, ‘Hey, we are here and willing to support and be a part of this, even if it’s in a small way this year,’” she said.

“As we move forward in future years, it would be great to have a great showing and to show that Sand Springs is one of the top communities that wants to promote this initiative.”

For more information about Weekend of Local or to sign up for free as a participating business, go online to weekendoflocal.com. Wion said questions can also be directed to the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce by calling 918-245-3221 or emailing info@sandspringschamber.org.