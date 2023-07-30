Applications are now being accepted for vendor booths at the annual Rock Community Roundup and Chuck Wagon Dinner, slated for Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event, presented by the Rock community and Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, benefits the Rock Volunteer Fire Department, which is located 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the northern end of Oklahoma 97.

Admission to the event is free, but meal tickets for the barbecue dinner with sides, dessert and beverage cost $15. Children 5 and younger eat free. Dinner is served between 4 and 6:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The event also includes a crafts show, silent auction and yard sale, all of which run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; a car show; and entertainment provided by the Once In A While Band.

Booth rental is now available for the craft show. A 10-foot-by-10-foot booth costs $45, with electric service available for $5 extra.

For an application or more information about the craft show, call Gary Nelson at 918-645-9595 or 918-645-6267.

Registration for the car show will begin at 10 a.m. the day of the event. For more information about that, call John Richardson at 918-527-0186.

For general questions about the Rock Community Roundup and Chuck Wagon Dinner, call Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.