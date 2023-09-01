An armed man who shot at Sand Springs police officers and was then the subject of a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies Friday has been taken into custody.

The standoff unfolded behind an urgent care clinic near Oklahoma 97 and Morrow Road after a suspect in a shoplifting from the nearby Walmart store shot at officers who chased him while responding to the 3:21 p.m. larceny report, City Manager Mike Carter said. He said at least one officer returned fire but that the man was not hit.

While the standoff ensued, the man communicated intermittently with officers, he said.

He "surrendered peacefully after crisis negotiators with our SWAT team worked with him," Carter said.

The man had been hiding in a dumpster behind the Ascension Medical Group Urgent Care clinic at 402 W. Morrow Road, just west of Oklahoma 97 and south of U.S. 412.

When the shots were fired, Sand Springs police officers backed off and called in the Southwest Area Tactical Team, a multijurisdictional SWAT team composed of officers from Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks. Assistance was also provided by the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

While the standoff continued, authorities didn't know the man's identity or what he stole from Walmart, but Carter said the larceny was secondary to keeping the man and everyone else safe while bringing the standoff to a peaceful closure.

"What they're trying to do is talk him into giving up and get him treatment if this is a mental health situation," Carter said.

A Sand Springs Police Department Facebook post said that “for everyone’s safety, roads are blocked off and everyone is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.”

Northbound traffic on the Oklahoma 97 bridge over the Arkansas River was at a virtual standstill, although Carter said authorities were letting traffic through and then rerouting vehicles east at Main Street on the north side of the bridge.

According to information distributed by Sand Springs Public Schools, no school buses were in the area when the incident unfolded.

Some businesses in the area were locked down out of precaution while the standoff ensued.

