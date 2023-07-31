U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., will speak at a legislative breakfast in Sand Springs on Aug. 18.

Hern will share insights about Congress’ 2023 session as well as important information for the community and local businesses, according to the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the event.

Since being sworn into Congress in 2018, Hern has served on the Ways and Means Committee and is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus in Congress.

Before his time in Congress, Hern owned businesses in manufacturing, real estate and technology and served on the board of a community bank. He also is a former McDonald's franchise owner.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for the Friday breakfast, which is presented by Air Solutions, for attendees to get their meals and network. The program will begin at 9 a.m.

Registration, which is required, must be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. The cost for chamber members is $20; for nonmembers, the cost is $25. All registrations include a meal. To register for the event, go online to bit.ly/HernBreakfast.

For more information, call the chamber at 918-245-3221 or email events@sandspringschamber.org.