ENID — A light rain kept umbrellas at hand at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, but the talent of the 2023 Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State game selections shone brightly as the Large East took on the Large West in a seven-inning contest.

The East struck first behind an RBI single from Sand Springs catcher Dom Ornelas. After a right field double from Zane Wilson of Shawnee drove in two more runs, the East jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

But the West answered with one run at the bottom of the first and, after two scoreless innings, continued chipping away at the lead and came out on top.

The West added a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, tying the game at 3-3 before breaking loose in the bottom of the sixth on a center-field double from Piedmont's Noah Smith that drove in two of the inning's three game-clinching runs in the West's eventual 6-3 victory.

After Charles Page High School finished the season at a 28-8 (11-3 conference) record under head coach Matt Brown, this year was special for the Sandites, as they once again had two selections for the All-State team in Ornelas and pitcher Jabe Schlehuber. Both graduated last month.

Schlehuber, one of only three pitchers selected to this year’s team, was enlisted to close the game, coming in for the final two innings.

All-State selections

The selection process for the team is intense. Charles Page High School assistant coach Scott Watkins explained that coaches from the 5A and 6A divisions submit up to three nominations each. The coaches, who have seen these players throughout the season, make the selections from those nominations.

“They’re all really good, so it's super competitive,” Schlehuber said.

Watkins, an impressive player in his own right, was an All-State pitcher selection for the Sandites in 1988 before going on to a Major League career with the Minnesota Twins.

“When I heard (a particular player) got in, I went to them and said, ‘Welcome to the club.’ Anytime one of those guys becomes (an All-Stater), it means a lot because there aren’t a lot of us,” Watkins said.

Charles Page has had only three other All-State selections in the last decade, including two in the 2022 game.

Although Sunday's game was competitive, there was a sense of camaraderie in both dugouts, as in-season rivals greeted each other with smiles, appreciative of the opportunity to play the game in a more relaxed environment.

“It’s an exhibition for fun, but it’s really an honor to play out here with the best guys in the state,” Schlehuber said.

Most of these players have played with or against each other at some point in their careers, and for some, like Schlehuber, they will be teaming up this summer on a regional traveling team.

“I play with about half the guys on (the West) team and a few on (the East),” he said.

Even among friends in an exhibition game, the players’ competitive nature is evident.

We’re “playing for bragging rights,” Schlehuber said.

Sandite brotherhood

Schlehuber was no stranger to the man behind the plate, as he and Ornelas have been playing together since they were 8 or 9, according to Ornelas, describing their relationship as “like a brotherhood.”

To have this pitcher-catcher duo make it to All-State together?

“The last two years, both of them have had extraordinary years,” Watkins said. “They know each other so well. They grew up playing together, and so on the field they were awesome.”

The two don’t plan to stop playing together anytime soon, either. Sunday's game was merely a preview of what is to come in the following years at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, a public-private partnership among a nonprofit ballpark association, the city of Enid, Enid Public Schools and Northern Oklahoma College.

Ornelas and Schlehuber will continue to work together at the plate in this stadium as members of Northern Oklahoma Jets.

“I think they’ll have great success in college because they’re here together,” Watkins said.

Ornelas, while acknowledging that this was his last game catching for Schlehuber in high school, couldn’t help but look toward the future.

“I’m not too upset because we’ll still be together,” he said.

Schlehuber joked that their experience together had been “frustrating at times” before going on to say: “It’s been awesome. Luckily we’ll get to play at the same place together for the next couple years.”

Despite the loss Sunday, the two are looking forward to lots of victories in this ballpark, together.

