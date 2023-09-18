Smell those shrimp? They’re beginning to boil!

Those crazy crustaceans will be just one part of the menu when the Sand Springs Elks Lodge hosts its Margaritaville Luau Party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the lodge at 546 W. Imperial Road.

The party will get started at 4 p.m. and will feature raffle tickets and $10 bottomless drink specials.

Besides shrimp, the dinner will feature a pig roast plus all the sides and dessert.

Dinner tickets cost $20 at the door or only $15 in advance and can be purchased via Venmo from SSElks2553 or in person at the lodge between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

All proceeds from the dinner fundraiser will benefit Oklahoma Elks State Major Projects.

For more information, call the lodge at 918-245-8088.