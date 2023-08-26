Three Charles Page High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

Davien Peyketewa has received the National African American Recognition Award, and Gracey Massey and Miriam Wilbanks have received the National Indigenous Award.

The College Board National Recognition Programs award academic honors to students in underrepresented populations.

The honors — for students from rural areas or small towns or who identify as Black or African American, indigenous or native and/or Latino or Hispanic American — are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing,” Charles Page Principal Stan Trout said. “We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments.

“There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”

Students who are considered for awards through the National African American Recognition Program, the National Hispanic Recognition Program, the National Indigenous Recognition Program or the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program will have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, a score in the top 10% of Oklahomans taking the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 exams, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams in ninth and 10th grade.

Although not a scholarship program, students can include the academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.

“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities.

“This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”