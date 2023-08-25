SAND SPRINGS — The Spring, a Tulsa-area domestic violence shelter, recently received an unexpected donation of a half-million dollars from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation in celebration of the foundation’s 75th anniversary.

The $500,000 gift came as a surprise to the nonprofit, which serves survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking at its shelter in the Sand Springs vicinity.

Leslie Clingenpeel, executive director of The Spring, said the Mabee Foundation had put a $250,000 capital gift toward a renovation at The Spring that began in 2021 and had donated $100,000 prior to that, but the $500,000 gift “was a complete surprise to us. It was pretty incredible.”

“I think I probably started crying on the phone when he told me,” she said, adding that the Mabee Foundation “is kind of a new partnership that has been cultivated over the past couple of years.”

Clingenpeel said the only restriction on the gift, which equates to about 28% of the shelter’s $1.8 million annual operating budget, is that it be used for capital expenditures, not operating expenses.

Although nothing has been set in stone, she said, the plan is to use the money to help The Spring expand its reach with a second shelter in the Tulsa area.

She noted that according to a survey conducted in Tulsa by Housing Solutions in January, some 54% of respondents cited domestic violence as contributing to their homelessness.

On the heels of that survey, a new study released by World Population Review ranks Oklahoma first in the nation for something in which no state wants to be a Top Ten performer: its domestic violence rate.

The study, for 2023, found that 49.1% of Oklahoma women and 40.7% of Oklahoma men have experienced domestic violence in their lifetimes, including intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, or intimate partner stalking.

Additionally, Oklahoma ranks third in the U.S. for the number of women killed by men in single-victim, single-offender homicides, according to World Population Review.

Clingenpeel said the studies show that the need for services like those provided by The Spring — with funding such as the Mabee Foundation’s gift — is great.

“We’re honestly kind of setting that aside in the hope that we will be using it for some future expansion — potentially a second location,” she said. “We all see a need in the Tulsa community.”

Meanwhile, The Spring — which opened its first shelter in 1980 in Tulsa and which was known at one time as DaySpring Villa — is nearing the finish line of a massive renovation of its current facility.

Although the organization moved to its current site in 1995, the facility itself was built in the late 1950s, Clingenpeel said. The plumbing and electrical work, as well as the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system, were all original to the building and needed replacing.

The work began in early 2021, but a $1 million federal pandemic-related grant that was to fund part of it was tied up for months last fall in the state Legislature. The dispute was over two projects of the roughly one dozen proposals seeking part of $95 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Clingenpeel said The Spring received its first reimbursement check only this week, although work on the HVAC portion began in July with the knowledge that the funding was coming soon.

The renovation should be completed by early 2024, she said.

A massive wind storm that hit the Tulsa area late June 17 and into the early hours of June 18 created even more work to be done at the shelter, Clingenpeel said.

The storm, which brought 100-mph winds to the Sand Springs area, left The Spring without power for a week, took down a fence and a number of trees, and did minor damage elsewhere at the facility.

Although the shelter has contingency plans for relocating its residents should power outages occur, their Plan B and Plan C sites also were without electricity, Clingenpeel said, so The Spring relied on the assistance of its neighbors.

“Our community backing is just really incredible,” she said, noting that several Sand Springs-area churches helped with storm debris cleanup and that a Sapulpa church, The Way, let The Spring's staff and residents spend their days at the church enjoying the air conditioning and charging their phones.

Such kindness, although never taken for granted, is not uncommon for her organization, Clingenpeel said, and the Mabee Foundation gift is just the latest example.

“We just want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Mabee Foundation and to (the family) for their commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in the community,” she said.

