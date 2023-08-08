Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Charles Page High School counselor Kendra Roulet led a student group on a tour of historic sites in the cradle of the nation this summer, walking well more than 100,000 steps over the course of the eight-day trip.

But it’s the handful of steps group members walked in one building in Philadelphia that might have been the most significant.

For Roulet, Independence Hall is a place of tears, a place where she becomes overwhelmed by the history of the birth of the nation.

“I am literally breathing in the same building, walking in the same footsteps as Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Ben Franklin, John Adams,” she said, noting that the group was there on July 3, one day after the 247th anniversary of the passage of the Declaration of Independence and one day before the anniversary of the ratification of the document that sealed the country’s founding.

Roulet said she tells the students, “I want you to imagine (that) July 3, knowing we just wrote this breakup letter with England and made a country, and we’re done. That’s amazing.”

If that sounds dramatic, you’ll have to forgive her. As a history teacher for 20 years before she became a counselor seven years ago, Roulet understands the magnitude of what the signers of the Declaration did — in signing the document, they signed their own death warrants, their love for a country in the making so great that any sacrifice was small by comparison.

Historians get goosebumps over such realizations, and Roulet is no different.

Her goal in leading this trip is to share that feeling with the young people who potentially will be leading the country someday.

“History is so important, because we’ve got to know where we’ve been to know where we’re going,” she said. “America’s not perfect. We’ve never said it was — but what a grand experiment.”

The tour itself is also part of what started as a grand experiment, of sorts, Roulet said. It started eight years ago, with the school district working through an organization called EF Educational Tours, which handles all of the arrangements and provides a tour director from the moment the group lands at the airport.

Accounting for the COVID-19 pause, this was the fourth time for the trip, and Roulet said it likely was her last; she’s hoping that the teachers more directly involved with the students will assume the coordination of the trip.

But one suspects she would go along as a chaperone in a heartbeat.

Roulet, who is about to start her 21st year at Charles Page, and her trip co-sponsor, math teacher Lisa Wright, led the Sandite group of 25 students and adults on the eight-day, seven night tour, which started in the Boston area and included excursions to Salem, Concord and Lexington, Massachusetts.

The tour continued in New York City and Philadelphia before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., where group members had another “goosebumps moment” — viewing the original Declaration of Independence in the National Archives on Independence Day.

Roulet posted on Facebook daily about the tour to update the folks at home, sharing dozens of photos, and her enthusiasm was infectious.

“The absolute coolest thing from today was we saw THE Declaration of Independence on the day we celebrate its signing!!!” she posted on July 4th. “I mean, read that again!!! We saw the document that declared our independence on the day we celebrate our independence!!!! And we saw THE Constitution, THE Bill of Rights, and a copy of the Magna Carta!”

But from beginning to end, the trip was full of highlights that would make any traveler envious — the Old North Church, the Salem Witch Museum, the House of the Seven Gables, Harvard University, Central Park, the Met, Times Square, Broadway, Ellis Island, Wall Street, the 9/11 Memorial, the Empire State Building, Arlington National Cemetery, the Capitol, the White House, the Supreme Court and all of the capital’s biggest monuments and memorials.

This year, because of the timing, participants even got to view the Independence Day fireworks from the National Mall in Washington.

Roulet said the tour’s “lesson plan” typically follows along well with the curriculum of Advanced Placement U.S. History and English courses, but Sand Springs trip leaders have been able to work in some modifications to make the study more meaningful and unique to Sandites.

“Our minuteman is that statue on the Concord Bridge — where the shot that was heard around the world was fired,” she said of “The Minuteman,” an 1874 sculpture by Daniel Chester French that depicts a minuteman stepping away from his plow to join the patriot forces at the Battle of Concord to start the American Revolution.

The students also got to see an important name on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. — that of Sgt. Billie A. Hall, a Sand Springs native who was killed in 1966 in South Vietnam while serving as the only medic with a Special Forces detachment that came under fire from the North Vietnamese.

Hall administered medical care to American troops as shells exploded all around him and even after he himself was mortally wounded. Sand Springs’ Public Safety Center and its American Legion Post 17 are both named in his memory.

Roulet said one student left a seashell for Hall at the base of the panel on which his name is inscribed.

And at Arlington National Cemetery, the group took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, presenting a wreath with bright yellow flowers bearing a ribbon with “Charles Page High School” emblazoned across it.

Roulet acknowledges that the tour follows a “very fast, crazy pace. But the point is to introduce these kids to everything, and then they can go back” later on their own for more in-depth visits if they want, she said.

“It’s something our kids need. It’s just this desire to show kids from Oklahoma — to walk where these amazing things happened.”