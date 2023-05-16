Ironman Tulsa/Ironman 70.3 Tulsa

Two simultaneous events — a 140.6-mile full Ironman triathlon and a 70.3-mile half-distance triathlon — will take place Sunday in and around Tulsa, encompassing as far west as Sand Springs and Keystone Lake and as far north as Skiatook Lake.

The swim segment takes place at Keystone with a rolling start at 6:30 a.m. for the half-Ironman participants and 7 for the full-Ironman athletes. Spectator opportunities at the lake are limited.

The bicycle portion of the race begins at the lake, but once the athletes get on their bikes, opportunities to watch the race expand dramatically.

Cyclists will cross the Keystone Dam and head east along Wekiwa Road, turning north at Oklahoma 97 on the west side of Sand Springs. They’ll travel north toward Skiatook Lake, nearly to Oklahoma 20, before turning east and then back south, generally along 52nd West Avenue, toward downtown Tulsa.

Half-Ironman participants will head to the second transition area along Detroit Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, but full-Ironman athletes will go south across the Arkansas River and then west along Avery Drive to make a second loop north before returning south into downtown.

Once off the bikes, athletes will make their way along Boston and Boulder avenues to River Parks, where they will run south. Half-Ironman participants will turn around near 66th Place. Full-Ironman participants will turn around closer to 73rd Street. Once back downtown, runners will head for the finish line on Boston between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Last year’s full-Ironman winner, Tulsan Sam Carr, finished the race in nine hours, 22 minutes and 59 seconds. To see the winners, plan to be at the finish line before 4 p.m.