Sunday might be the last chance area residents have to witness an Ironman endurance event locally. Although the race could return, perhaps even dramatically reconfigured, this year’s event is the last official installment of a three-year package deal.
Ironman organizers announced last month that they will not return to Tulsa in 2024. Officials said in a Facebook post that after consideration of the 2024 North American race calendar, they will discontinue the Ironman Tulsa and Ironman 70.3 Tulsa triathlons after this year’s races.
River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards said he is disappointed with the decision but that he understands it.
“Logistically, to have any event of that magnitude spread out over this geographic distance is tough,” he said. “Most (Ironman) locations are much more compact.”
But Edwards said the decision not to return next year might not be the final word for the future of the event in Tulsa.
“To my knowledge, Ironman’s true desire is to try to wrap this into the completion of Zink Lake,” which will become a reality after the rebuilding of Zink Dam on the Arkansas River near 31st Street in Tulsa.
That would allow all three legs of the race — the swimming, biking and running — to take place much more centrally to downtown Tulsa.
Currently, the swim portion of the race takes place in Keystone Lake, roughly 25 miles west. That arrangement requires shuttling the athletes and their bicycles to the lake, where space for spectators is limited.
The change also would allow the current separate “transition areas” — the first where the athletes get on their bikes and the second where they head out for the run — to be condensed into one location.
“I think taking a year off and then maybe hitting the reset button is going to be a very good thing for the event,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who completed Ironman Tulsa 2022 last May when he was the Parks and Recreation Department director for the city of Sand Springs, said a year ago that he would be satisfied with his “one-and-done” Ironman badge.
Things change. Edwards is competing again this year.
But he is neither planning to take on the race alone nor planning to tackle the full, 140.6-mile Ironman event. Instead, he’s partnering with two other athletes to complete the half-distance Ironman 70.3 Tulsa as a relay. Each discipline is half the distance of the full event — a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bicycle ride and a 13.1-mile half-marathon.
Edwards will be back in the saddle for the cycling portion, but his team’s swimming segment will be handled by Tulsan Paige McClung. She completed last year’s full race and qualified for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. But she wasn’t eight months’ pregnant then, as she will be for Sunday’s race.
The final leg will be run by Charles Page High School senior Conner Shipman, who will be running his first competitive half-marathon only about 12 hours after he will receive his high school diploma.
Shipman said he’s not nervous about the race itself but is still trying to decide whether it would be unwise for him to attend at least some of Senior Celebration, an overnight lock-in at the Case Community Center, after graduation Saturday night.
Edwards said last week that he hadn’t been sure he was going to take part this year but found that the shorter-distance team event is perfect for him.
“I have seen a noticeable difference this year by focusing on one discipline,” he said. “I wasn’t training to my fullest capacity last year because I didn’t want to burn myself out. This year I’ve really pushed myself harder.”
Harder, perhaps, but whereas last year Edwards entered Keystone Lake just after dawn and crossed the finish line in downtown Tulsa 13 hours later, this year he’s making lunch plans.
“I should be on the bike by 7:30 and be done by about 10:15, and our team should be wrapped up before lunchtime,” he said. “It will be really neat to be able to sit back and watch some of the ‘fulls’ come in.”
Edwards said he’s also enjoying seeing the race through different eyes this year after starting his new job with the River Parks Authority last fall.
Noting that the run course — which takes place along the River Parks trails — was voted as the Best in Overall Run Experience among the 50 Ironman events globally last year by the athletes who competed in them, he said he appreciates that the event gives “people an opportunity to change their lives.”
“For us to be able to offer that in the Tulsa area has to be a goal of more than just me, I would think.”