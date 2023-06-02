2023 Summer Reading Program

The Tulsa City-County Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now: Kindness, Friendship & Unity,” continues through July 31. The program is filled with free, live performances from local and national artists and features great prizes.

Register online at tulsalibrary.org/summer or visit any Tulsa City-County Library location to sign up.

The website has a complete list of Summer Reading Program prizes, programs and details as well as an event guide listing book clubs, art lessons, story times, gaming nights, language classes and more great programming for all ages.

For more information, go online to tulsalibrary.org/summer or call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323.