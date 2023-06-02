Our Summer Reading Program has begun, and we got it started with gusto on Thursday! It’s amazing to see so many people in the library. This year’s program is sure to be the best one ever.
I want to extend a special thanks to the Sand Springs Fire Department for coming to our kickoff event. They educated a ton of excited children about what they do, and they let attendees check out their awesome fire truck.
I also want to thank Sand Springs Public Schools’ 21st Century Community Learning Center program for bringing an entire bus of kids to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. This is what community looks like in Sand Springs, and it is so inspiring!
Not only does our Summer Reading Program reward participants for reading, it also offers opportunities for all ages to have fun at the Charles Page Library this month!
Here’s a look at the programs we have in June:
Littles: Storytime and Stay & Play are held each Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
And don’t forget to sign up for Bounce’n Beethovens, an interactive music event for littles and their parents on Monday, June 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class size for this program is limited.
Kids: Learn how to play pickleball at Page Park on Monday, June 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., and then come back to the library to cool off and enjoy some treats! Return on Wednesday, June 21, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to hang out and play with LEGO building toys.
Teens: On Monday, June 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. come to create collaborative paintings with other teens and tweens. You’ll even get to take one home with you!
Adults: On Tuesday, June 20, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., we invite you to learn how to preserve your oral history. You’ll get a free USB flash drive, a notebook and a pen to get started.
And for this month’s Senior Book Club, we are reading “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. We’ll discussing it on Wednesday, June 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Family: We have two musical programs planned for littles and elementary-age kids. Dino O’Dell’s fun, educational event will take kids around the world on Thursday, June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
On Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 2 p.m., enjoy a live performance at Music with Steve Weeks!
The Summer Reading Program, which runs through July 31, is for everyone. Stop by to sign up so you can earn prizes for reading this summer! Each age group gets a different coupon book and bonus prize.
Be sure to enjoy a fun at a program while you're at it!