State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, will be the featured speaker at the July meeting of the Creek County Democratic Party.

The meeting, planned for Thursday, July 20, will be held at La Margarita restaurant in Sapulpa, 1215 New Sapulpa Road.

A meal will be available at 6 p.m. for $12, but there is no charge to attend the meeting.

The Creek County Democrats County Convention will be reconvened while dinner is being served to elect a second affirmative action officer.

The monthly meeting featuring Waldron, who represents state House District 77, will begin about 6:40 p.m.

For more information, call Stan Johnson at 918-227-1586 or Beth Rizzi at 773-593-1002, email creekcountyokdemocrats@gmail.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page, Creek County Democrats.