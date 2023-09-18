Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Teaching and learning are at the heart of education, but the biggest news out of Sand Springs Public Schools these days might just be about building and growing.

In her annual State of Education address last Wednesday before the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, Superintendent Sherry Durkee spoke on an array of topics, but most seemed to have a common thread: expansion — of enrollment, of programming, of bricks and mortar.

Enrollment: Barely a month into the school year, enrollment numbers that dipped precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic have risen even higher than figures from prepandemic days, Durkee said.

Numbers matter, because the state’s school funding formula is based on enrollment, measured as “average daily membership.”

The dip during the pandemic was “worrisome,” Durkee said, “because that does equal budget.”

Average daily membership today is 5,155, she said, more than the 5,142 reported at the close of the 2022-23 school year and an even larger increase over the 5,033 reported at the close of the 2019-20 year, just as COVID-19 was picking up steam.

By a year later, at the close of the 2020-21 year, enrollment had fallen to 4,876. It picked up slightly by the end of the 2021-22 year, to 4,965.

Durkee also noted that special education enrollment is ticking up, as is the number of new district transfers, which stands at 270 this year.

She said the continued increase in enrollment “speaks volumes about the kind of work we do here in Sand Springs.”

Programming: Durkee discussed the district’s ongoing success with the 21st Century Community Learning Centers federal grant program.

The program allows the school district to provide free after-school and summer programming in an education-based environment while lifting a burden from parents who otherwise might be worried about child-care costs or transportation.

Durkee said Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and Garfield STEAM Academy are in year three of a five-year programming grant.

But a second grant — awarded based on an application by Jamie Conrad, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers coordinator for the school district — has allowed students at Angus Valley Elementary School and Limestone Technology Academy to receive the same programming this year for the first time.

Each grant yields about $1.3 million over five years, Durkee said, adding that Conrad is planning to apply for a third grant to try to provide such programming at the city’s remaining grade school, Pratt Elementary School, as well as the Early Childhood Education Center.

“I don’t know if we can pull it off, but our team is pretty well-known in the 21st Century Grant Department at the state Department of Education,” Durkee said.

Bricks and mortar: Durkee gave a brief update on the school district’s ongoing efforts to recover fully from a summer windstorm that caused significant damage at three school properties.

Three months after the June 18 storm that brought 100-mph winds to the city, “it seems so far removed from some of us,” she said, “but the truth is, we’re still working through it.”

Within Sand Springs Public Schools, likely the greatest direct storm damage was at Angus Valley Elementary school and the adjacent baseball and softball complex.

At the school, the roof on the former gymnasium and cafeteria was actually lifted off the building during the storm.

“It was actually lifted, cracked, and then came back down,” district Maintenance Director Mike Bynum told the school board at its July 6 meeting.

The sports complex is requiring extensive repairs, Durkee said last week, adding that it “still looks terrible” but that work to repair the outfield fence is expected to start early next month.

The damage at the Performing Arts Building at Charles Page High School was only indirectly related to the storm, but it’s no less devastating, officials have said.

A hard-wired self-flushing urinal on the second floor that malfunctioned when power was restored to the building spawned a flood that caused upwards of $300,000 to repair, the school board was told in an emergency meeting June 21.

The school band, which was displaced by the damage, began the school year in the auditorium, Durkee said at the chamber luncheon, adding, “We are, I think, really close to getting back in” the Performing Arts Building.

Meanwhile, much of the bricks and mortar talk was about an upcoming bond election, in which school patrons in February will consider a slate of projects put forth by the school district.

Chief among them will be a remodel/rebuild at Clyde Boyd Middle School.

Durkee said a snowballing list of critical infrastructure needs at Clyde Boyd, built in 1971, is necessitating the ambitious project.

“The design is to literally let the kids go to school while we’re building a two-story building that would facilitate both seventh and eighth grade where the prefabs are,” she said.

The proposal also would add a cafeteria that would function as a storm shelter when necessary.

Two other items — a remodel of the press box at Memorial Stadium, which has no bathrooms and is not ADA-compliant, and a new front entrance at the Central Administrative Services office, which also incorporates ADA-compliance measures — are likely to be included in the bond proposal, but Durkee stressed that a number of other projects probably won’t make the cut.

A committee will “narrow down a long list of wants, because there’s never enough money to do all of it,” she said.

Durkee noted that the city of Sand Springs’ 2022 general-obligation bond package included one proposal for $1 million to put toward the school district’s plans to create a new facade for the old Central Ninth Grade Center.

“The desire is to get rid of the old gym, the old office building, and bring back the front as it existed in 1920,” she said.

Durkee said a lot of work has been done on the Ninth Grade Center over the past two years or more, much of it with COVID-19 relief money and building fund dollars.

“We are very close to finishing our full Administrative Services remodel,” she said, noting that the move will allow nearly a dozen entities to come together under one roof, including Student Enrollment, the Virtual Academy, a Professional Development Lab, the Office of the Superintendent, the Finance Department, Special Education Services, the 21st Century Office, the Office of Federal Programs, the Textbook Depository and the Board of Education.

But “one of the things I promised in 2019,” during the district’s last bond election, she said, “was we’re not going to try to destruct that building. People love the old Central Ninth Grade Center building.”