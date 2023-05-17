The Sand Springs Public Schools Child Nutrition Department will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program again this year.
All children will be provided free meals Monday through Thursday between May 30 and June 22 at Garfield and Pratt elementary schools.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Child Nutrition Department at 918-246-1430.
