The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators has named Sand Springs Public Schools’ Kristin Arnold as its 2023 District 5 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.

Arnold, who is the Sand Springs school district’s assistant superintendent for student services and human resources, will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration’s Summer Leadership Conference June 14‐16.

“Assistant Superintendents and Central Office Administrators play vital roles in promoting best practices that lead to the highest standards of student achievement,” said Pam Deering, executive director of CCOSA/OASA.

“These leaders support the leadership team, the superintendent and the district as a whole. Kristin Arnold is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders.”

OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. District 5 covers Tulsa and Washington counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their district.

Arnold has worked in education for 33 years and has been an administrator for Sand Springs Public Schools for 15 years.