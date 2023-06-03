Sand Springs residents can recycle tires, electronics and green waste between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday during a special recycling event sponsored by the Metropolitan Environmental Trust in partnership with the city.

The special event will allow residents to recycle items not typically accepted through curbside recycling.

Items collected at the event, to be held behind the city animal shelter at 8620 W. 21st St., will be diverted to appropriate recycling processes.

Anyone wishing to recycle items will need to produce a water or trash bill as proof of Sand Springs residency.

Specific collection guidelines:

• Tires: Up to 10 tires per person per trip. No rims, wheels, tractor tires or dealers.

• Electronics: Anything that uses batteries, has a power cord and weighs less than 50 lbs. No bulky appliances, air-conditioning units or items containing coolant.

• Televisions: Televisions will be accepted for a fee of $26 per TV. This can be paid in advance online at metrecycle.com or in person with cash, check or credit card.

• CRT monitors: CRT monitors will be accepted for a fee of $10 per item. This can be paid in advance online at metrecycle.com or in person with cash, check or credit card.

• Green waste: Access to the green waste area will be open for disposal of branches, leaves and grass.

No garbage, waste, or trash will be accepted at this event. No household hazardous waste will be accepted. Information regarding proper disposal of such items will be available, however.