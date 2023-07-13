Small business owners who want to increase revenue or enhance their management skills are being urged to apply by July 30 for the Cox Small Business Leadership Academy, a free, 10-week leadership development and continuing education program.

The program is delivered through Tulsa Community College Continuing Education with Cox underwriting the full cost for those who are selected to participate. The Cox Small Business Leadership Academy is designed for all small business owners and leaders but with a special emphasis on empowering businesses owned or led by minorities, veterans, women, Native Americans or people with disabilities.

During the 10-week academy, participants will learn core skills related to business management and sustainability topics including accounting, marketing, supply chain, organizational performance and project management.

“TCC stands ready to support workforce development for our corporate and community partners as it is critical to our mission of building success through education,” said Pete Selden, VP of Workforce Development. “When Cox Communications approached us and wanted to collaborate, we understood this program could build stronger small businesses for the region.”

Through the Cox Supplier Diversity Program, the primary goal of the program is to increase the pool of diverse suppliers in the Tulsa metro area by empowering, developing and growing those businesses.

The Fall 2023 Cox Small Business Leadership Academy will meet in person from 6 to 9 p.m., every Tuesday between Aug. and Oct. 24 at the TCC Metro Campus in downtown Tulsa. Upon completing the program, participants will receive a certificate and three continuing education units.

Participants are expected to attend a majority of the Tuesday evening sessions in order to benefit from the classroom instruction and earn the continuing education credits.

Interested small business owners and leaders should complete an application by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 30, at tulsacc.edu/coxacademy.

Enrollment is limited to 20 participants. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Aug. 8.