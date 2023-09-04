At first glance, Brian Collum and Debbie Fisher don’t have a lot in common. He served in Germany with the Army. She served stateside with the Marines. In civilian life, he’s been a Tulsa police officer for 27 years. She’s had several jobs, including coaching children’s bowling for 25 years.

But as community service officers for the Disabled American Veterans volunteering at the Sand Springs Veterans Center, they are of one mind: It is their happy obligation to take care of the men and women who served the nation in uniform and need help getting the benefits they deserve.

“It feels good. It feels like I’m part of the team,” Collum said. “When I help their quality of life, that is what matters to me more than anything. These vets, like Vietnam vets, especially those who have seen combat, they deserve way more than we give them.”

Understanding the unique frustrations of applying for disabled veterans benefits is something Collum and Fisher do have in common. Both fought their own battles to be declared 100% disabled by the military so they could get the benefits for which they were eligible, and, having found help through the DAV with their own cases, both now see the work they do as a payback of sorts.

Collum, who works as a police sergeant in east Tulsa, spent 8½ years in the military, including two years on active duty as a military police officer before eventually becoming an infantry officer in the National Guard. When he applied for disability, though, he was met with a wall that no policing skills could penetrate. With the help of the DAV, he was able to achieve a 100% disability rating.

“Once I reached that level and learned everything going through the system, then I decided it was my time to pay it forward,” he said. “I felt it was my obligation to help other vets with the knowledge I learned.

“It’s a game,” Collum said of qualifying for disability benefits. “You have to know how to play the game.

“These veterans that try to do that on their own, the VA just denies, denies, denies,” he said, adding that facing off against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs without any assistance “is like going to court as your own attorney.”

At the Sand Springs Veterans Center, where he volunteers anywhere from four to 20 hours each week, including between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Monday, Collum said he has “helped quite a few vets — a lot of vets.”

He said he has seen a definite uptick in the number of people being served since the center opened a year ago at 205 N. McKinley Ave., including veterans who have come from other communities in the greater Tulsa area, such as Claremore, Collinsville and Catoosa.

But Collum also helps veterans out of his home just south of Sand Springs.

“I never say no to a vet,” he said.

Fisher, who said she was the first woman in the Marine Corps to carry a field radio, served stateside for a two-year tour beginning in 1977 and left the Marine Corps only because she was pregnant.

She’s the fourth generation of her family to serve in the military. Her grandfather was in the Navy, and her father was a paratrooper in the Army, the same branch in which her son — the family’s fifth generation to wear a uniform — served.

“It’s a family business; that’s all I can say,” she said.

Fisher, who lives in Prattville, experienced frustration with her disability claim, but she found that a DAV community service officer was able to help her succeed where she alone had failed. And when that CSO was starting a new DAV chapter in Collinsville to help veterans, “I said, ‘Count me in.’”

She went to service school for two years and has been helping veterans ever since.

“I love doing it,” she said. “I’ve got three closed claims this week alone.”

Fisher recently returned from visiting family in her native Michigan, where there were nine veterans among them. She had taken all of her DAV materials with her to help her father and uncles apply for disability benefits while she was there.

Her father, who has had five leg surgeries, was leery of the effort, but Fisher persisted.

“I said, ‘Dad, how many times did you jump out of that damned plane?’ He said, ‘Only 16!’”

Such persistence pays off for the veterans Fisher helps, and sometimes she gets some extra benefits, too. One veteran recently brought her a jar of honey as thanks for her help.

“He said, ‘I don’t have to pay copays anymore,’” she said. “When you’re not working, $9 (for a copay) is a lot of money.”

“And then you get some of the other ones, the Vietnam vets who were spit on when they came home that don’t think they deserve anything,” she said. “It’s so rewarding when you know you’ve helped somebody. And it’s because I got my own help.”

Fisher is at the Sand Springs Veterans Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Thursday and also volunteers at the Collinsville Veterans Building, 903 W. Main St., between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every first and third Tuesday.

It sounds like work, but she doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s something inside of me. I like helping people,” she said. “And this gives me a way to pay back to others. I was in (the service for) a short time compared to a lot of them. And I didn’t see a lot of the stuff these Vietnam vets have seen or the kids that have come back from Afghanistan. And when you talk to them and you hear their stories, you just want to give back.”

Older veterans are often wary of the fight, having been denied so many times before. But Fisher said new laws are helping change the landscape for disabled veterans.

“A lot of the older ones don’t think they deserve anything,” she said. “(But) you put on that uniform. Not everybody will do that nor can do that. And you deserve everything we can get for you.”