Nearly everyone can recognize a monarch butterfly, thanks to the insect’s striking orange, black and white markings. Yet for all their popularity, their critical role to the survival of the planet is not nearly so well-known.

Nor, for that matter, is much known in the general population about Oklahoma’s special role in helping to ensure the species survives.

The eighth annual Monarchs on the Mountain 2023 Migration Celebration, slated for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St., aims to change that.

The free festival takes place each fall during the annual migration season of monarch butterflies from their northern breeding grounds along the Canada-U.S. border south through the United States east of the Rocky Mountains to their overwintering grounds in the Oyamel fir forests of central Mexico in what is nearly a 3,000-mile journey.

The event will include a plant sale featuring milkweed, a monarch must-have, as well as other pollinator attractors; monarch education and activities; food trucks and more.

Guest speakers will discuss monarch conservation efforts, including how average Oklahomans can help.

Sessions include “Creating Beautiful, Healthful Habitats for Monarchs and Other Pollinators in Your Yard and Garden” at 9:15 a.m.; “Transforming Your Rural Acreage into a Large-scale Monarch and Pollinator Preserve” at 10:15 a.m.; and “Standing Tall — Trees after the Storm” at 11:40 a.m.

If it seems like a lot of activity for such a tiny insect, consider the monarch’s fragility — the butterflies were listed as endangered last year by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, putting them two categories away from extinction.

Scientists estimate that their numbers have dropped between 22% and 72% in the past decade. And just as with the canary in the coal mine, the experts say, as the monarch goes, so goes humanity.

For a complete list of related activities, speakers, vendors and park information, go online to bit.ly/MonarchsOnTheMountain2023.