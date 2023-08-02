Scouting out some fun?

Look no further than Case Community Park on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Girls and boys from kindergarten through age 20 are invited to Discover the Adventure of Scouting in Sand Springs between 1 and 4 p.m. at the park at 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

All of the Sand Springs based packs, troops and crews of Scouts BSA will be on hand to show what scouting is all about.

The event also will feature a water slide, emergency vehicles, games and a hot-dog-eating contest.

For more information about the event, call Sean Swift, at 918-605-4848 or Jim Lewis at 918-600-8510.