A disaster loan outreach center will open Monday in Sand Springs for businesses and residents affected by last month's severe storms.

The U.S. Small Business Administration facility will be located in the American Heritage Bank Conference Room at the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Garfield Ave. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday, July 14.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand … to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application.”

No appointment is necessary.

Other loan assistance centers opened Friday in Tulsa and Ardmore.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow as much as $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans of as much as $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for as much as $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online or for more information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 1. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 3.

