Sand Springs will open its football season Friday against Sapulpa in the American Heritage Bank Highway 97 Rivalry game with a home contest at Memorial Stadium.

For the second year in a row, the Sandites will face the Chieftains in the season opener, having won last year’s contest with a 35-21 victory at Sapulpa.

Although Sapulpa isn’t an in-district opponent, a win against the longstanding local rival would serve as a strong launching point for a young team facing a tough challenge in its second-week matchup against the reigning 6A-I state champions, the Bixby Spartans.

Last year’s season opener victory saw the Sandites go on to a 6-4 regular-season record before a second-round playoff exit in a 48-29 loss to Choctaw.

The Chieftains, coming off a respectable 7-3 record last season, lost 21-20 to Bishop Kelley in their preseason scrimmage.

“It’s arguably the biggest game in Oklahoma zero week — one of the oldest rivalries, if not the oldest rivalry,” said Sand Springs Athletic Director Rod Sitton.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.