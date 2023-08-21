JENKS — The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Sandites 21-7 Friday night during the 2023 Jenks Football Preview at Allan Trimble Stadium.

Also participating in the invitational were the Jenks Trojans and the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

After a series of round-robin-style faceoffs, the four teams squared off for two half-game scrimmages.

The Sandites fell behind early after a pair of Choctaw touchdowns before finally getting on the board with a touchdown pass from quarterback Easton Webb to Wyatt Rutledge.

Choctaw would add one more score to their total before the end of the 24 minutes of play, for a final score of 21-7.

While the Sandite defense had moments of excellence, errors cost them, with multiple touchdowns coming at the expense of missed tackles in the defensive backfield.

The offense struggled to get much going, but running backs Kenneth Page and Ali McCoy showed great strength and patience.

Page utilized his lateral speed and showed good awareness and hands, catching a few passes for gains.

Wide receiver Rutledge, a favorite target of Webb’s, broke free for some big gains.

Choctaw defeated Sand Springs 48-29 in the second round of the playoffs last season.

In the second scrimmage, Jenks’ defense proved too much for Booker T., with the Trojans beating the Hornets 16-7.