Caleb Goodman’s incredible sophomore campaign culminated in another school record and a sixth-place finish at the Class 6A state track championship Saturday afternoon in Yukon.

The Sandite earned his way to the 300-meter hurdles finals with a 40.4-second preliminary mark Friday and then smashed that time in Saturday’s finals with a 39.75 performance.

“I was pretty confident I could get a faster time,” Goodman said. “The first day I was super nervous, but the second day it wasn’t that bad.”

Coming into this season, he had no idea that he was capable of that kind of speed. Goodman shattered Felix Fiedler’s 33-year-old school record of 41.34 with a 41.1 mark to win gold at the Claremore Zebra Invitational on April 14.

“I did not think I had that in me,” Goodman said. “I was super happy.”

He then broke his own 4-day-old record to win the Vinita Relays in 40.39 seconds on April 18.

Goodman took up the hurdles midway through his freshman year after starting out running sprints and relays. He earned fourth place at back-to-back meets in the 110 and placed sixth in the 300 at regionals last season but came up a hair short of qualifying for state.

To start his sophomore year, Goodman placed fifth at Oologah and second at Tahlequah. He also placed second at the Frontier Valley Conference Championship and fourth at regionals.

Since the start of the season, he has shaved more than five seconds off his personal best.

Goodman credits a lot of his success to his father, an Army veteran who inspires him to push harder and keep improving.

“My dad told me it was a good idea to run track,” he said. “He said it would keep me in good shape for football.”

Now the focus has shifted from staying in football shape to moving up the podium at next year’s state meet.

“Hopefully I can get in the middle (of the podium) or second,” Goodman said. “I really didn’t expect to go this far, but it’s made me work a lot harder.”

Golf

Mason Ward took 56th place out of 73 golfers at the 6A state championship in Owasso on May 8-9.

The junior Sandite shot a 91 in the first round at Bailey Ranch but improved to an 80 in the second round. He finished strong on Tuesday with another 80 at the par-72 course.