Sand Springs’ defense found its footing in the third game of the season on Friday night, limiting Ponca City to two touchdowns while posting a 27-14 victory over the host Wildcats.

Jace Arnold led the Sandites with 207 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and Caleb Goodman and Kenneth Page split three touchdowns between them as the Sandites wrapped up nondistrict play at 2-1.

“It’s good to get a road win against a tough opponent heading into district play,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said.

The fifth-ranked Sandites will visit No. 1 Muskogee (2-1) in a District 6AII-1 opener at 7 p.m. Friday.

At Ponca City, Sand Springs scored the game’s first 21 points across the first two quarters. The first TD was on Arnold’s 40-yard pass to Page midway through the first period.

Then the second quarter featured Ali McCoy scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run and Goodman hauling in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Arnold with a minute to go before halftime.

Ponca City (0-3) notched two scores in the third quarter to cut Sand Springs’ lead to 21-14, but the Sandites stopped the Wildcats in their tracks from there.

The Sandites added an insurance score in the fourth quarter on Page’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Sand Springs finished with 336 yards on offense, including 207 through the air.

“I like how we’ve gotten better each week,” Klinck said. “We played some good opponents and are ready for a 6AII district schedule.”

Now the Sandites dive straight into district play at Muskogee. The Roughers won their meeting 48-26 last year, and the Sandites prevailed 48-34 in 2021.

“All games are important,” Klinck said. “We need to continue making strides so we are playing our best football by the end of the season.”