A new mandate this year from the state Department of Education has school districts across Oklahoma implementing a new “graduation pathway” for the 1% of students in the state with the most significant cognitive disabilities.

The Legislature’s passage in April of House Bill 1041 authorized districts to issue alternate diplomas to students participating in the Oklahoma Alternate Assessment Program.

Within Sand Springs Public Schools, that means the creation of the Sandite Transition Academy, a new program that serves students ages 18 through 22, where completion will result in the issuance of an alternate diploma — and perhaps a new approach to life after the classroom.

“In the past, we had always been told by the state that a special ed diploma doesn’t look any different,” said Carrie Schlehuber, the director of special education for Sand Springs Public Schools. “Districts were doing what we had been instructed to do.

“We were told their courses needed to look the same,” she said.

That doesn’t mean the students were completing the same courses, however.

For example, special education students weren’t taking Algebra II, per se, Schlehuber said. A teacher would adapt the algebraic reasoning skills of Algebra II to a functional “life skills” level, and special education students were successful at that level.

The problem was that their transcripts showed that they had completed Algebra II.

“As a person on the classroom level, we knew that we weren’t giving them Algebra I and Algebra II work,” Schlehuber said. “The teachers were doing it the right way, but because the state was saying nothing can look different, there wasn’t really a different option” because of the course codes that were dictated by the state.

The mandate “kind of set into motion not only the alternate diploma but also alternate courses,” she said. “That’s exciting.

“So now you’re going to have a student who is in that ‘severe-profound class’ — students with the most significant cognitive and physical disabilities — (and the transcript) is going to show Life Skills Math I, II, III, IV (or) Life Skills Reading I, II, III, IV. And so it really is going to be better. It’s going to be better across the board.”

But that also means that students taking those classes won’t be meeting Oklahoma’s academic standards for high school graduation.

“That’s when the alternate diploma comes into play,” Schlehuber said.

The alternate diploma, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt last spring, will be available for the first time to members of the Class of 2024, she said.

But receiving that alternate diploma does not end that student’s right to a free and appropriate public education, or FAPE, “which is why we’re creating the Transition Academy for (students age) 18 through the year of their 22nd birthday,” she said.

IDEA, or the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, has always said districts can keep students through their 22nd birthday if they haven’t yet met graduation requirements, Schlehuber said.

“So we have students already who have stayed with us, but the framework was just that they stayed in the same classroom,” she said.

The program, which will be housed in a couple of classroom spaces between the old Ninth Grade Center and Sand Springs Community Services on the north side of Fourth Street near Garfield Avenue, will be tailored to the needs of each student, Schlehuber said.

Some will spend the entire day in that classroom setting. Others will spend part of the day with the school district and part of the day undergoing on-site job training with the Bridges Foundation, a Tulsa area organization that provides employment opportunities to people with special needs, she said.

“One student in the first cohort is much closer to being job-ready and will spend most of the time in the community” applying for jobs and such, Schlehuber said.

“It’s really important to me (for the program) not to be at the high school, because they’re not high schoolers; they’re adults,” she said.

The first cohort will comprise four students — three females and one male, Schlehuber said, adding that all four have been Sand Springs students for quite some time. All are ages 18 to 20 and graduated with the Charles Page High School classes of 2022 or 2023.

But those diplomas have been rescinded by the state because the students will work instead toward the new alternate diploma.

Leading them will be a job coach and two high school seniors fulfilling paid internships.

“I don’t have a certified teacher for this program because we’re not focusing on academics,” Schlehuber said. “We’re focusing on life and job and employment skills, so I have a job coach.”

But as the program grows, she said, “my goal is that we will have a certified teacher and a job coach and then add more onto that as we have more students. In my mind I’m thinking that will be 20 to 25 students once we have four full years’ worth of students” in the academy.

The student interns are a unique feature to Sand Springs’ program.

“We work really hard at the high school to place all of our seniors in an internship, or they’re at vo-tech or they’re (concurrently at) Tulsa Community College,” Schlehuber said.

“One of our Family and Consumer Science classes is a teaching and learning class, so the students in that class are interested in being educators,” she said. “I have two students in that class who the teacher recommended because they’re both interested in going into special ed,” so they’re going to receive a paid internship to work at the academy.

“So I’m really excited about that part of it, too.”

Although the school district largely had to figure out how to fund the program itself, the state did release a bit of money for curriculum expenses, to the tune of about $5,000 for Sand Springs, Schlehuber said.

During the time the Transition Academy students are with the job coach, the focus will be on building independent living skills. That might include changing beds, cleaning bathrooms or restocking the refrigerator, Schlehuber said, or it might mean learning how to decide on a recipe, make a grocery list, shop for the ingredients and then make the recipe.

“The ultimate goal is living and working as independently as possible,” she said. “Not every one of these students is going to be able to be completely independent. But every one of them has the ability to contribute in an independent way.

“So whatever that looks like for each student is what we’re going to gear it towards.”

That might mean getting a job and living independently, but it could also mean living with their parents but being responsible for cooking dinner two nights a week.

“Our goal is going to be as much support as needed to begin and then backing that support off as much as we can back it off until they’re as independent as they can be,” she said.

Schlehuber said another part of the program will involve educating the students’ family members about such things as guardianships and realistic expectations about independence. Family members often either underestimate or overestimate their person’s ability to be independent, she said.

Although plans for the Transition Academy have necessarily had to come together quickly, Schlehuber had nothing but praise for the longtime employees of the state’s Special Education Department, who she said have been helpful and proactive, holding monthly and even weekly meetings as necessary to help districts put their programming in place.

“I’m not inventing anything,” she said. “There are programs that have been doing this the right way for a while. Lawton Public Schools has a transition program for their adults 18 to 22, and several other districts do, too, but Lawton is really the model program.”

Schlehuber said the Deer Creek school district has created a facility that has hotel rooms in it so students can practice their hospitality industry-type skills.

“My hope for five years down the road, 10 years down the road, is that we have our own space,” she said. “In my mind, ideally, it would be in downtown Sand Springs, just because it’s growing so much right now and there are so many cool business opportunities where maybe we would have our own storefront; where maybe we would be running a product out of that store; or maybe that’s where we’re continuing to do our educational services.”

Schlehuber might not be reinventing the wheel, but she was already a step ahead when it came time to put a plan in motion.

In August 2022, long before the mandate existed and even before the legislation creating it was being debated at the statehouse, she took part in a leadership team activity that asked what her dream project would be if her resources were unlimited.

Schlehuber’s answer was a transition academy.

“It’s always been such a huge dream for me because I know that our students don’t always thrive after they leave high school,” she said. “It’s always bothered me. I felt like we do such a great job, and then they graduate, and then that’s kind of the peak for them. And it just shouldn’t be that way.

“So then when I heard about this mandate, I had to chuckle a little bit. Well, now it doesn’t just have to be a dream.”

Making dreams real takes work, though, and Schlehuber and her staff are putting in their share.

“We’re scrambling a little bit because of the mandate, but for me, at the end of the day, it’s also just the right thing to do, and so we’re going to make it happen,” she said.

“I am already really, really proud of our special ed programming in Sand Springs, and I think this only adds another layer to that.”